IAF touches the sky with glory at Hindon airbase

IAF touches the sky with glory at Hindon airbase

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 11:20 ist
Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday marked its 89th anniversary, the air force displayed their might in the sky. 

The celebrations are under way at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale were seen during the air display. 

The 2021 IAF Day parade is being held as a tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade. He also presented Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to officers on the occasion.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also attended the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Air Force
India News
Bipin Rawat
V R Chaudhari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 