IAF touches the sky with glory at Hindon airbase

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday marked its 89th anniversary, the air force displayed their might in the sky.
The celebrations are under way at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale were seen during the air display.
#WATCH | The air display by Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale at the Hindon airbase on its 89th anniversary of the #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/L4vyZ0OCnc
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021
#IndianAirforce: 'Touch the Sky with Glory'.
📸 #IAFDay celebrations at AIR Force station Hindan. #IAFDay2021 pic.twitter.com/0W4RmWJFa8
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 8, 2021
The 2021 IAF Day parade is being held as a tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.
Earlier, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade. He also presented Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to officers on the occasion.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also attended the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase.
