IAF's Sukhoi 30 crashes in Assam

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI aircraft crashed at Tezpur in Assam on Thursday.

The aircraft took off on a routine training mission from Tezpur in the evening and crashed in the local flying area within minutes.

"Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident," an IAF spokesperson said here.

This makes 2019 one of the worst years in the history of IAF as the force experienced as many as 10 aircraft crashes so far.

Though Sukhoi-30 is a stable and reliable aircraft, since 2009, every alternate year saw going down of these mighty birds that remained the mainstay of the IAF since the last decade.

More than 250 Su-30 MKIs are in the service at the moment.