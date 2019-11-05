IBM launches platform to offer advanced diplomas

Technology major IBM on Monday said it has launched a platform in collaboration with the Directorate General of Training to offer diplomas in IT, networking and cloud computing at Industrial Training Institutes and National Skill Training Institutes.

The platform will also be extended to train ITI and NSTI faculty on AI skills for future of work. The platform, SkillsBuild, offers digital learning content from IBM and partners such as CodeDoor, Coorpacademy, and Skillsoft.

This initiative is part of IBM's global commitment to create a job-ready workforce and to build the next generation of skills needed for new collar careers.

The platform is deployed with the support of NGOs like Unnati and Edunet Foundation. IBM Volunteers along with the NGOs will offer students personalised coaching and experiential learning opportunities, IBM said.

"We are delighted to partner with IBM in empowering the students with new-age capabilities and professional skills. This initiative will help the next-gen to scale themselves to the changing market demands," Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said.

"We aim to make constant endeavours to skill our students in this technological age by ensuring that the nation's youth is skilled digitally to make them adapt to the new age technology and ensure industry readiness. DGT strives to digitally revolutionize the vocational training system in India," said K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said.