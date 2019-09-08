IBM-Nasscom CSR initiative to train college students

IBM and Nasscom have jointly announced their collaboration to launch New Collar Employability Skills Programme - a CSR initiative at degree colleges in the state. Under the programme they target to enhance skills of students at over 2,500 degree colleges and make them job-ready by the end of the course.

The programme has already on-boarded more than 2,500 candidates through 23 colleges across Karnataka and Haryana. The aim is to train these students in emerging technologies and provide employment opportunities.

Through an on-campus approach in a 204 hour-long blended training model students from 23 Tier-2 and Tier-3 non-technical institutions will be skilled on new-age technologies like Data Science, Cloud Computing and Block-chain. The training will also cover life skill and functional English skills.

Addressing the media after the launch, Rumi Mallick Mitra, Leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India Private Limited, said, “Our collaboration with Nasscom will help students to better align with market shifts and industry needs. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we are promoting skills across our programmes for the next generation to pursue STEM careers. IBM has been at the forefront and investing in the empowerment of the students to make them future-ready and increase the talent pool.”

Ashok Pamidi, CEO, Nasscom Foundation, said, “This is possibly the first time that a CSR initiative will be working to train the youth from the underserved communities on future skills such as Data Science, Cloud and Blockchain.”