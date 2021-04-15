ICG apprehends Pakistan boat with 30 kg heroin

ICG apprehends Pakistan boat with 30 kg heroin

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 08:43 ist
Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel 'Vajra'. Representative image. Credit: PTI/ ICG

The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, apprehended on Thursday one Pakistani boat -- PFB NUH -- with eight Pakistan nationals and 30 kg of heroin close to IMBL in Indian waters, the ICG said in a statement.

 

 

More to follow...

Indian Coast Guard
Pakistan

