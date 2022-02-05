'Idea of two nations has been around for a lot time', Vir Das denies writing Rahul Gandhi's speech

Stand-up comedian Vir Das, on Friday, was 'put on the spot', when he was asked whether he wrote Rahul Gandhi's speech, by a Twitter user.

Hey #VirDas did you write @RahulGandhi’s speech? If you have kindly change your script, if you haven’t @RahulGandhi please change you speech writer he is watching too much stand up comedy #Parliament", tweeted @TiwariYashank.

No I didn’t. The idea of two nations and many versions have been around for a lot longer than the two of us. The only thing that stays the same, is your predictable reactions. https://t.co/dD6Cu19F9z — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 4, 2022

The Emmy-nominated comedian was quick to respond, and denied having any kind of contribution to the Congress Leader's speech.

"The idea of two nations and many versions have been around for a lot longer than the two of us. The only thing that stays the same, is your predictable reactions," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, took a dig at the Central government, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"The first and what I considered to be the most important is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India," said Gandhi.

He alleged the Modi-led BJP government of creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor of the country.

He said that the address to a joint sitting of Parliament did not touch upon the primary challenges the country is facing, rather just a list of bureaucratic ideas. And alleged that 40 per cent of the country's wealth has been in the hands of a selected few.

"The spirit with which I speak is one of discomfort with the status, the state of our country, and the spirit with which I speak, is one where I am worried about what is happening in the country. So you must not take it as a criticism, take it as a citizen of the country, who is concerned about what is going on," he said further.

Post the leader's speech, people were quick to point of similarities with Vir Das' poem, which he performed at the Kennedy Centre in Washington.

The 7-minute-long monologue, by the same name, went viral last November, in which the 42-year-old comedian drew comparison between the two sides of the India, and had created an uproar in the country, especially from right-wing activists.

