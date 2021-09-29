If you are Lord Balaji's devotee, be patient, CJI tells man alleging irregularities at TTD

"If you are Lord Balaji's devotee, you must be patient," Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday told in Telugu to a man alleging irregularities in conducting rituals at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Srivari Dadda, a devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, alleged irregularities in conduct of 'sevas' and rituals at the Tirupati Temple.

"I, my brother and sister are also devotees of Balaji. You can't be impatient. Every day you cannot threaten the registry to list the petition or I will do this or that. This is not done," the CJI told the petitioner.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, asked the petitioner, who was continuously pressing his prayers alleging irregularities in the conduct of rituals at the temple, to be patient and listen to the court.

Justice Ramana queried Dadda, how the court could interfere in conducting of puja.

He pointed out this is a constitutional court and not a local court, where the petitioner could say whatever he intended to.

Dadda replied that it is about fundamental right.

The Chief Justice asked him if how to conduct pooja is a fundamental right.

The bench emphasised it also expected that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions.

The court finally granted one week time to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to clarify the allegations.

The bench also asked the standing counsel appearing for the respondent TTD as to what happened to Dadda’s representation.

The court asked the counsel to take instructions in the matter and fixed it for hearing on October 6.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed the PIL filed by Daadaa by holding that the procedure of conducting rituals is the exclusive domain of the Devasthanams and it cannot become a matter of adjudication, unless it affected secular or civil rights of others.

Check out the latest DH videos: