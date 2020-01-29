IIM Lucknow clocks 100% placements: Report

IIM Lucknow has clocked 100% placements for students of its 2018-20 post-graduate programme.

E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart were among the top recruiters at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

The highest international salary offered was Rs 58.47 lakh and the best domestic was Rs 54 lakh, said a statement by the institute popularly abbreviated as IIM-L. The mean and median salaries offered were Rs 24.25 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

More than 140 domestic and international companies attended the recruitment drive for 443 students of the 34 batch of the institute popularly known as IIM-L.

