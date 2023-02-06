IIT-M to develop astronaut training module for space flight programs

IIT-M to develop astronaut training modules

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Feb 06 2023, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 21:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will develop a training module for the country’s spaceflight program using augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality (AR/VR/MR) under an MoU it signed with ISRO.

The space company will utilise the newly-established eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT-M to promote Research and Development (R&D) in the domain of extended reality.

“We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies. Our ecosystem is conducive not only for research, but also for development with our industrial consortium,” Prof M Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, and Principle Investigator, XTIC-IIT Madras, said.

Dr Umamaheswaran R, Director, Human Space Flight Center (HSFC), ISRO, said the space program always had linkages with academia and IIT Madras has a long history of contributing to ISRO’s program including human spaceflight program. 

The XTIC will not only develop XR technologies for the program but will also train concerned HSFC engineers and help in establishing a XR/VR laboratory at HSFC.

The key outcomes envisaged from this collaboration include modelling and simulation of human physiology as well as space systems, outreach activities, visualization and optimization of design architecture, and training ISRO scientists in developing their own XR systems.

IIT Madras
India News
Space technology

