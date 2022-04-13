IIT-Madras hosts research scholars festival

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is organising the Research Scholars Festival aimed at bringing together research scholars and encouraging the exchange of ideas and research interests between them.

The annual event which began on March 25 will come to a close on April 25 during which a series of lectures by eminent speakers, workshops, and hands-on learning are being conducted. Expositions by start-ups and popular research labs, and a wide range of competitions to foster learning and inspiration among researchers are some highlights of the festival.

The IIT-M said the festival is aimed at boosting the confidence of research scholars and will allow them to explore careers after their research programme, besides helping scholars upgrade their skills, gain exposure to unlimited opportunities and pave the way for academic and industrial collaborations.

“Life as a researcher will be memorable and have many takeaways for a lifetime. I am very glad to be interacting with scholars in the offline edition of Research Scholars Fest after a long break. I believe that doors are opened now for a brighter future and I wish all the students a great career ahead,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

All events are freely accessible to the public, with this year featuring national and international participants, the institute said. Add to that, more than 50 events and 25 competitions were conducted besides several major summits.

Prof. Shanthi Pavan, Dean (Academic Research), IIT-M said the graduate-student journey is perhaps the most exciting part of life where one experiment, investigates, and experiences the joy of learning. “There has been a lot of exciting work coming out from the research-scholar community of IIT Madras, and we wish to see more in the years to come,” the professor said.

The new summits developed as part of this edition include Anvesha, a STEM Carnival, Khoj: PhD and Beyond, Sattva: Making Her Story and Talaash: Research Premier League.