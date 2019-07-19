IMA fraud: Mansoor Khan arrested

Absconding Managing Director and CEO of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is accused of cheating nearly 40,000 investors in the multi-crore (IMA) scam was arrested in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning.

A team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers probing the case had located Mansoor in Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before the law.

"An SIT team located IMA founder-owner Mohd Mansoor Khan in Dubai, through its sources, and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law. Accordingly, he has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest him," said Ravikanthe Gowda, chief of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter.

He is currently in the joint custody of the SIT and the ED but will reportedly be taken to Bengaluru for further grilling.

Mansoor

Mansoor Khan had recently released a video, in which he promised to return to Bengaluru within 24 hours and said that he will return all the investments by selling off his properties through the judiciary. In the video, he also claimed that he's been sick due to diabetes and other health issues and has been bedridden for one month. He added that he has been undergoing cardiac treatment which he could not afford medical expenses. He said that he had made arrangements to return.

Khan had also issued a similar video, nearly a month ago, on June 23, in the immediate aftermath of the unearthing of the IMA scam where he offered to surrender before the police and co-operate with the investigation but also claimed innocence and said that he was made the scapegoat by other corrupt officials. He also claimed that they pose a threat to his life, saying that "I am sure that these people will not spare me alive."

Meanwhile, the SIT had written to the Ministry of Home and External Affairs to issue Red Corner Notice against Mansoor Khan

The latest major breakthrough comes a day after an accomplice of Mansoor, Umar Shariff (42) was arrested by the SIT.

SIT sources said that Shariff, a social activist and an educationist and the owner of Al Basheer International School near Bannerghatta Road had been promoting IMA and its now-absconding founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan's business for the past five years. In return, Shariff had received Rs 60 lakh in cash and a van worth Rs 15 lakh. Shariff managed to lure a lot of people into investing in IMA schemes over the years.

He was produced before the court and taken into custody till July 22 for further inquiry.