Improve conditions of state-run hospitals: Roy

TMC member Saugata Roy on Thursday demanded the government take steps to improve the condition of state-run hospitals and reduce child deaths.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Roy said infrastructure in the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital in the national capital was not adequate to meet the demand of patients.

He said about 6,000 children have died in this hospital in the past six years for various reasons including premature death and respiratory infections.

He also said that the death toll of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has climbed to 150 in Muzaffarpur.

Roy said although the union health minister visited the district, he has not yet made any statement in the House.

Raising the similar issue, Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP said a virology centre should be set in Paschim Champaran.

He also said that awareness programme should be undertaken in areas including Paschim Champaran and Gorakhpur.

