In a massive spike, India reports 90,928 new Covid-19 cases

In a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, India on Thursday logged 90,928 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The nation reported 58,097 cases a day earlier.

Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total fatalities to 4,82,876 and 19,206 persons recovered over the past 24 hours.

The number of Omicron cases rose to 2,630 on Thursday.

India's daily positivity rate currently stands at 6.43 per cent, while the active cases tally is at 2,85,401.

Under its nationwide vaccination drive, the country has administered 148.67 crore doses so far.

Meanwhile, experts believe that India's Omicron-powered third wave is likely to infect much more than the Delta-driven second wave as the R value (reproduction number) currently stands at an all time high of 2.69, giving a clear indication of a very steep rise in the number of cases over the next few weeks. “India's R is 2.69 at the moment, which is higher than the 1.69 that we saw at the peak of the second wave. The acceleration of cases is steeper than ever,” VK Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal advisor on Covid-19 said on Wednesday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: