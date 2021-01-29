IN FAC decommissioned after over 20 years' service

IN FAC decommissioned after over 20 years' service

The 25 meters long vessel with 60 tonnes displacement was built at Goa Shipyard

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 17:56 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft (IN FAC) T-81 of the Super Dvora MK II class, was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai after having served the nation successfully for more than 20 years.

Rear Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area was the Chief Guest at the ceremony on Thursday.

The 25 meters long vessel with 60 tonnes displacement was built at Goa Shipyard Ltd.

In collaboration with M/s Ramta of Israel. She was commissioned into the Navy on 05 Jun 1999 by the then Governor of Goa, Lt Gen (Retd) JFR Jacob.

The ship, specially designed for shallow waters, could achieve speeds up to 45 knots and had the capability of day/night surveillance and reconnaissance, Search & Rescue, beach insertion, extraction of Marine Commandos and high-speed interception of intruder craft.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Navy
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 