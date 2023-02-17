BBC I-T survey: CBDT flags issues with income, profits

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

The tax body said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 17 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 18:06 ist
The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night. Credit: IANS Photo

The income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India, according to an official statement on Friday, a day after the Income Tax authorities ended a three-day-long survey against the British media organisation.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.

Officials said the statement pertains to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to the statement, several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey.

The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.

