Independence Day: No school children, pruned guest-list and policemen in PPE at Red Fort

At Red Fort when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour on August 15, there will be no school children in attendance to witness the function, which will be guarded by policemen in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), as the country is in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guest list for the Red Fort ceremony, which starts at 7:30 AM with a guard of honour and 21-gun salute, will also be pruned from the usual around 1,000 guests to 200-250 to ensure that there is no huge crowd for the function.

Officials said this will enable them to ensure physical distancing at the venue, which will be heavily guarded. Usually, ministers, prominent political leaders, diplomats and officials attend the event.

Hundreds of school children attired in colours of the national flag, a regular feature of the programme where the Prime Minister addresses the nation, will not be taking part in the ceremony. Only NCC cadets will be called for the function.

For the 'At Home' hosted by the President in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon, officials said, physical distancing norms will be enforced and there too, the guest list will be pruned. One of the highlights this time would be the invitations to Covid-19 warriors and survivors.

The process to identify Covid-19 warriors and recovered patients to invite to the ‘At Home’ function has started.

Officials said though large crowds will not be allowed for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, there will be no let up in security arrangements. As earlier, snipers will be deployed on high-rises and there will be more police deployment in Old Delhi where Red Fort is located.