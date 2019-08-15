Independence Day: Watch PM Modi's speech live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the morning of the 73rd Independence Day from Red Fort in Delhi. This is his first Independence Day address after winning the 2019 General Elections with a massive mandate, and his sixth speech in a row.

Modi has used August 15 addresses to announce his government's showpiece programmes like 'Swachh Bharat', 'Ayushman Bharat' and India's first manned space mission, and to present a report card on its performance to highlight how the country has grown on his watch. This time, the nation will wait with bated breath to hear the PM's address to the nation, and to know what he has to say about the recent developments in the country. Here is how you can watch PM Modi's speech on August 15:

On YouTube

Narendra Modi

PMO India

Doordarshan

On Facebook

Narendra Modi

BJP4India

PMO India

Doordarshan

On Twitter

Narendra Modi

Narendramodi_in

PMO India

DD National

DD News Hindi

On Other platforms

NarendraModi.in

You can also download Namo App to watch it live.