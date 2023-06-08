India achieves 55% growth in coal production in 9 yrs: Pralhad Joshi

India achieved 55 per cent growth in the production of coal in the last nine years. From 572 million tonne in 2013-14, the production increased to 893 MT in 2022-23 and the target is to produce over 1 billion tonne coal in 2023-24, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"In the last 9 years of the Modi government, there have been various reforms in the whole coal and mining sector. Country is moving towards Atmanirbharta. 2014 onwards, the first-come-first-serve system was totally removed and a transparent auction regime was set in place," the minister said.

Insisting that there will be no shortage of coal this year, he said 35 million tonne coal is at thermal power plants, 65 MT is lying at pit heads of Coal India and private miners and another 10-12 MT is at various stages of transit.

Read | SECL's Gevra mine to be largest coal producing mine in Asia: Coal secretary

In the 7th round of coal auctions, a total of 106 coal mines were put on the block, 61 blocks are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored, he told reporters.

As many as 95 non-coking coal mines, 10 lignite mines and one coking coal mine are being offered in the latest round of auction.

State revenues have improved and production of coal and other minerals increased significantly on the back of reforms taken by the government in the coal and mining sectors, he said.

The government made amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act with an objective to simplify rules to increase the participation of players in the mining sector.

The government has launched Mission Coking Coal for exploration, enhancing production, enhancing washing capacity, and auctioning of new coking coal mines.

"It aims to enhance coking coal production from 52 million tonne (MT) in FY 2022 to 140 MT in FY 2030. Enhancing coking coal washing capacity from 23 MT in FY 2022 to 61 MT in FY 2023," the minister said.