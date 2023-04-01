India adds 2,994 fresh Covid cases

The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 13:17 ist
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

