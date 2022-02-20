India advises citizens to leave Ukraine if stay not essential

India advises citizens to leave Ukraine

Anirban Bhaumik
  • Feb 20 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 21:55 ist
Travellers wait at the check-in counters ahead of their flights at the Boryspil airport some 30 kilometres outside Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Sunday once again advised all its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country unless their stay in the East European nation was essential.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv also asked all Indian students studying in the educational institutions in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily in view of the “continued high level of tension and uncertainties”. The families of Indian diplomats and consular officials posted in Ukraine have also been asked to leave the country.

All Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily, the Embassy of India in Kyiv stated in a fresh travel advisory issued on Sunday. The travel advisory was issued amid growing fear that shelling between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine might trigger a war.

India has not yet launched an operation to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. The Embassy of India in Kyiv however advised the Indians, including students, to avail commercial flights and charter flights to leave Ukraine. The Indian students were also advised to get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights.

