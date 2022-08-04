India assures Sri Lanka of continued support to help economic recovery

India assures Lanka of continue support for recovery

India has so far provided assistance worth over $ 3.8 billion to help the cash-strapped island nation

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 22:13 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

India on Thursday reassured Sri Lanka of its continued support to economic recovery of the neighbouring island nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with newly appointed Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at Phnom Penh in Cambodia on the sideline of the ASEAN conclaves.

“Reaffirmed India’s commitment, as a dependable friend and reliable partner, to the economic recovery and well being of Sri Lanka,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Sabry.

After Sri Lanka plunged into an economic crisis early this year, India has so far provided assistance worth over $ 3.8 billion to help the cash-strapped island nation and also sent consignments of food, fuel, medicines, fertilizers and other essentials.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over as President of Sri Lanka recently, said that India had provided the island nation "a breath of life" by providing timely economic assistance as it faced the worst economic crisis in decades. 

