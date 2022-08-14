India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

While India's freedom struggle is filled with stories of brave hearts and valour, the role of tribal leaders has often been overlooked. Here are some of the prominent tribal figures who fought for their people and their motherland.

Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda was a tribal hero from Chotanagpur's tribal region. He was regarded as a freedom fighter, spiritual leader, and a folk hero even though he passed away at the young age of 25. He promoted the value of cultural roots and helped people realise the value of land and the rights they have in connection with it.

He soon understood that the British wanted to plunder their farms, drive them into abject poverty, and force them to work as slaves. He spearheaded an uprising against the British in order to protest the forcible seizure of land. He was arrested and passed away in prison on June 9, 1900.

Alluri Seetha Ram Raju

Alluri Seetha Ram Raju, an Andhra Pradesh native, gave his life fighting for freedom from the British. The locals refer to him as "Manyam Veerudu" ("Hero of the Jungle"). He helped the tribesmen stand united against the British and taught them guerrilla tactics so they could defend themselves as well as engage the English troops.

He was the leader of the Rampa Rebellion in 1922, which took place in the Godavari regions, now a part of Andhra Pradesh. The British intended to utilise the land in these regions for business purposes despite the fact that it was heavily populated by indigenous people. The revolt, in the form of a guerilla war, began in August 1922 and ended in May 1924 with Raju's capture and execution.

Rani Gaidhinliu

Manipur-born Naga chieftain Rani Gaidhinliu was renowned for leading an armed uprising against the British. Gaidinliu joined the Heraka movement in 1927 with the intention of ending British control and bringing about Naga self-government. She rose to the position of leader of guerilla troops opposing the British authorities by the age of 16.

She was taken into custody by English troops in a surprise attack, along with her supporters, and transported to Imphal, where she was tried and given a life sentence. Jawaharlal Nehru, who released her from prison following independence, bestowed the title of "Rani" on her in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the freedom struggle. Even after her liberation, Rani Gaidinliu kept advocating for the welfare of her people.

Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu

Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, two brothers and tribal freedom warriors, fought the British in the Santhal Revolt of 1855 with their bows and arrows. The revolt was formed in opposition to the Zamindars and British who sold off significant portions of land that belonged to the Santhals at auction, leading to land loss and widespread exploitation. Nearly 20,000 Santhals died in the uprising because they had little chance against the East India Company's weaponry. The two brothers ultimately lost their lives in the revolt.

Tilka Majhi

Tilka Majhi, who is regarded as the first Adivasi leader from the Santal Community, helped train the Adivasis into an army that was skilled in the use of bows and arrows in order to defend the land and its people. The Santhal region experienced a terrible famine in 1770, following which began his “Santhal Hool” (the revolt of the Santhals). The revolt lasts till 1784. Tilka was ultimately caught in the same year following the killing of Augustus Clevland, the magistrate of Rajmahal. Upon capture, he was tied to the tail of a horse and dragged all the way to the collector's residence at Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. There, his body was hung from a Banyan tree.

Govind Guru

Tribals were disproportionately affected by the great famine from 1899–1900. From this tragedy sprang a social reform movement that worked to improve the lives of the oppressed. The Bhagat Movement was started to address the issues the Bhils were facing and was led by Govind Guru. Guru arrived in Mangarh in 1913 with his followers. In an event, which later came to be known as the 'Magadh Massacre', Guru along with over a thousand people were killed by the combined armies of the British and princely states, who were acting upon a rumor that the leader, and his troop, was planning to overthrow the princely states.

Tirot Singh

Tirot Sing—also known as U Tirot Sing Syiem—was a Khasi chief, dating back to the 19th century. He derived his ancestry from the Syiemlieh clan, and in response to British attempts to annex the Khasi Hills, he declared war and engaged in combat. The Khasis engaged in guerrilla warfare during the Anglo-Khasi War, which lasted for nearly four years. In January 1833, the British finally managed to arrest Tirot Sing, who was then sent to Dhaka.

Telanga Kharia

Telanga Kharia, a member of the Kharia tribe, inspired the local tribespeople in the Chota Nagpur region to oppose British brutality and injustice. 13 jury panchayats were established under his guidance, and he organised an army of about 1500 trained soldiers for guerilla warfare against the colonial power.

Jatra Bhagat

The Oraon tribals, one of the five largest tribes in South Asia, were established by Jatra Bhagat, also known as Jatra Oraon, of the Gumla District (his supporters were known as "Tana Bhagats") to fight against the tyranny being carried out by the local zamindars and authorities. The tribe actively supported the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921. For the land-alienated tribal people in then-Bihar, "The Bhagat Agricultural Lands Restoration Act" was passed as a result of their influence.

Rajmohini Devi

Rajmohini Devi of the Manjhi tribe (of the Gond group), influenced the tribals of Surguja and the surrounding regions. When she founded the Bapu Dharma Sabha Adivasi Seva Mandal in 1960, she had roughly 80,000 followers. Gandhian values served as her inspiration. She educated the tribal people, campaigned against superstitions and drinking, and worked to free women.

Narayan Singh

The 1857 Sepoy Mutiny stretched to the tribal hinterland as well as the actions of Indian Army soldiers. Narayan Singh, the tribal landlord whose forefathers belonged to the Gond tribal community that lived in Sarangarh, is one example of this. He provided grain that had been hoarded by a merchant to the cultivators in August 1856, a service for which he was publicly hanged by the British rulers on December 10, 1857 at Raipur.