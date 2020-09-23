India, Australia have greater opportunities to collaborate in space: Experts

With India opening up its space industry for private players, Australia feels the move would present greater opportunities for both countries to collaborate in the crucial space sector.

Panelists from India and Australia at an exclusive webinar on the Australia Space ecosystem on Wednesday saw the move as another way that both countries can work for the betterment of its people.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said that his country has many unique advantages, from its geographical position in the southern hemisphere to its wide-open spaces and relatively low light pollution, to its expertise in satellite data applications. He also spoke in detail about the partnership between India and Australia in different sectors and virtual meetings that leaders of the two countries held during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The High Commissioner said that India and Australia are “ideal partners” in space management activities and welcomed the Indian Government’s move to privatise the space sector.

“People-to-people ties and vital economic integration comes at a time the strategic relationship between the two countries is at an all-time high. It was built on the momentum created by Australian Trade Minister (Senator Simon Birmingham) in February and the virtual summit of our Prime Minister in June,” he said.

Anthony Murfett from the Australian Space Agency said that the two countries will have great opportunities to collaborate in the space sector and congratulated India on its first human space flight programmee. “Gaganyaan human space flight program is an inspiration to all people, and Australia is looking into how we can support this important mission,” he added.

The panelists also said that Australia and India are looking to update an MoU they signed in 2012 to include more agencies and encourage the private sector, to work together for the benefit of both countries.

G Narayanan, Chairman, and Managing Director, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), said that active discussions are on in the Indian government on the modalities for private players to enter the space industry.