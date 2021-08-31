India chairs discussion on UNSC draft bill not recognising Taliban takeover

India on Monday chaired a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, which discussed a draft resolution that stopped short of recognising the Taliban’s takeover of power in Afghanistan and requested the militant organisation to reopen the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and ensure its security.

The draft resolution moved by the United States, United Kingdom and France at the UNSC stated that the council would expect the Taliban to keep its promise to allow the citizens of Afghanistan to leave the war-torn country. It sought to request the Taliban that the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul should be reopened with adequate security.

It also reminded the Taliban of its recent statement that the Afghans, who would like to leave the country, could do so with valid travel documents.

Also read: India does not want forces inimical to it to get an edge after Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh

The draft resolution has been discussed at the UNSC session, according to the latest report.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla chaired the UNSC session at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on Monday.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, has been holding the rotating presidency of the council since August 1. Its current term as the UNSC president will end on Tuesday, although it will continue to be a member of the council till December 2022.