India, China to hold 9th Corps Commander-level talks on January 24

India and China will hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level military talks on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, according to ANI.

The talks would be held in Moldo, opposite to the Chushul sector in India.

In the last round of talks, the Indian Army had strongly insisted on early disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday said India will not reduce the number of troops unless China initiates the process. However, he said he was confident of finding a solution to the row through talks.

The defence minister also said India is developing infrastructure in border areas at a "very fast rate", adding China has objected to some of the projects.

"Reduction in the number of troops won't happen. India won't reduce troops deployment unless China initiates the process," he told TV news channel Times Now in an interview.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that both sides continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the LAC.

"The two sides are guided by the leaders’ consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We will continue to maintain the dialogue with the Chinese side to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)