India crosses 25 crore-mark in Covid-19 vaccination

India on Saturday crossed the 25-crore mark in administering Covid-19 vaccines with more than 20 crore persons receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to provisional data, 25,28,78,702 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered till 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 148th day of the vaccination drive.

“India has also crossed the historic landmark of 20-crore (20,46,01,176) first doses administration,” a health ministry statement said.

Health workers had administered more than 31.67 lakh doses of vaccines on Saturday, it said.

More than four crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 have received the first dose of vaccine since May 1, when they became eligible for vaccination.

“Cumulatively, 4,00,31,646 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 6,74,499 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive,” the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.