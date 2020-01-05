India dials Iran, US as tensions mount in West Asia

India on Sunday voiced deep concerns to Iran over the “serious turn” of events in the region after the killing of a top Iranian general and also highlighted to the US its stakes in the Persian Gulf.

As tensions mounted in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted India's stakes and concerns.

“Had a telephonic discussion with Secretary of State @SecPompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region. Highlighted India's stakes and concerns,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar also had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and told him that India was deeply concerned about the spiralling tension in the region after the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's al-Quds Force and the architect of Iran's regional security framework.

The Minister also held separate talks on the tense situation with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Alawi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Reaffirmed our shared interest in the stability and security of the Gulf. Appreciated his perspectives on the current situation,” Jaishankar said about his discussions with his Omani counterpart.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran that the US would target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates for the airstrike that killed the military leader. Iran, on the other hand, has vowed “crushing revenge” to avenge the killing of Soleimani.

In the United States, lawmakers are divided over the airstrike with Republicans applauding President Trump’s action and the Democrats warning about huge possible repercussions.

The Persian Gulf region is home to at least seven million expatriate Indians who send billions of dollars in remittances back home and also a key source for import of crude.

