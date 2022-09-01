India dismisses US criticism of Vostok 2022 military drill with Russia

A contingent of the Indian Army on Thursday joined the Vostok 2022 military drill in Russia, even as the United States expressed concerns over India’s participation in the exercise in view of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India dismissed the criticism by President Joe Biden’s spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, on India’s participation in the Vostok 2022 military drill, which started in the Eastern Military District of Russia on Thursday and would continue till September 7. “India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia along with a number of other countries,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, when a journalist asked him a reaction to the comments by the White House Press Secretary.

“So, the United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine,” Jean-Pierre told journalists aboard the Air Force One. She was responding to a question by a journalist about the views of the Biden Administration on India’s participation in the military exercise.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of the personnel of its 7/8 Gorkha Rifles will join the soldiers of China, Russia and several other nations in drills and will undertake joint manoeuvres, including joint field training exercises, combat discussions and firepower exercises, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence. “The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers,” it added.

Ministry officials stated that the Indian Army contingent would look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

India is participating in the drill along with China, even as the soldiers of the two neighbouring nations remain engaged in a long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

India, however, did not send warships as it decided to stay away from the maritime component of Vostok 2022 in order to avoid hurting the sensitivity of Japan.

The MEA spokesperson told journalists that only the Indian Army contingents would take part in the Vostok 2022 exercise in Russia.

The warships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will take part in the drill in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of the Vostok 2022. Tokyo objected to Moscow’s plan to hold the maritime component of Vostok 2022 close to the Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both Japan and Russia.

Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada recently said in Tokyo that Russia’s plan to hold the naval drill in the disputed islands was “unacceptable”. He also noted that India had conveyed to Japan its decision to stay away from the maritime component of the Vostok 2022.

India’s participation in the military exercise will remain limited to strategic command and staff drills, along with Russia and China, as well as several other nations, including Syria, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Laos.