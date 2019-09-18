India dismisses US lawmakers' criticism on Kashmir

The lawmakers of United States sometimes make remarks on certain issues without having adequate knowledge about the subjects only because they are told to speak so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Jaishankar dismissed critical remarks made by some US lawmakers against India on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly on the restrictions on citizens on the newly-constituted Union Territory and detention of political leaders and activists. “What they say is not necessarily a function of their knowledge on that particular subject. They say things often because somebody comes to them and say: 'I think you need to say this',” External Affairs Minister said. “Sometimes they could have a view and mostly the views would be transposed from their own experience.”

His comments came just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit US. He will be joined by US President, Donald Trump, at a conclave of about 50000 Indian-Americans in Houston next Sunday. Modi may also have a meeting with Trump, either in Houston, or in New York, where both leaders will address the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Four US senators – two Republicans and two Democrats – recently wrote to American President Donald Trump, expressing concern over the human rights situation in J&K and urging him to nudge New Delhi to ease restrictions, lift communication blackout and set free political leaders and activists detained in the wake of Modi Government's decision to strip the state of its special status and to reorganize it into two Union Territories.

Senators Chris Van Hollen, Todd Young, Ben Cardin and Lindsay G Graham noted that situation for people of J&K was turning more difficult with each passing day. They, however, also asked Pakistan to stop exporting terror to India and stop de-stabilise Kashmir.

American Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal earlier expressed concern over the situation in J&K.

New Delhi, however, sought to play down such remarks by the US lawmakers.

“You have people in the Congress some of them making comments writing letters or whatever it is,” External Affairs Minister said, addressing a news conference in New Delhi. “US Congress says a lot of things, because people go to individual members of the Congress now.”

Jaishankar, however, said that he would soon visit Washington D.C. and if he had a meeting with any of the US lawmakers, who made critical remarks against New Delhi on the issue of J&K, he would like to ask them how the US had responded to separatism and terrorism.

“I would ask them – You have confronted terrorism. What was your response? You have confronted separatism in your history. What was your response? Would you be impassive, if, let us say, affirmative action was not implemented or if gender justice was not delivered? What would you do if the laws of your country did not apply to one part of your country?” he said, seeking to turn the table on the US lawmakers.

New Delhi has been arguing that its recent legislative measures on J&K would make Modi Government's welfare programmes and schemes available to citizens in the two newly constituted Union Territories, thus ending long-standing discrimination against refugees and under privileged sections as well as women, including on property rights and representations in local bodies, apart from ensuring protection of juvenile rights against domestic violence and rights to education, information and work.