India extends ban on air travel till May 3 amid coronavirus lockdown

India on Tuesday announced the suspension of domestic and international air travel till the midnight of May 3, in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

"All domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till11:59 pm of May 3, 2020," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said here soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown.

India had banned international flights for a week from March 22 to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.