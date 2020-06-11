India facing multiple challenges along with COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India, along with COVID-19, is facing multiple challenges including floods, locust attack, earthquakes.

While addressing on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India."

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said that decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in the post-COVID world, the prime minister said.

"At this time we've to take the Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for a conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that we have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in the manufacturing sector. "We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.