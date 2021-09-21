India, France express 'grave concern' over Afghanistan, discuss possible spread of terrorism

India and France on Tuesday expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Afghanistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron discussing the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi and Macron discussed regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here said.

"In this context, they shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities," the statement said.

Also Read | Taliban say no al-Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan

The French president's office also issued a statement over the Modi-Macron talks which stated that the two leaders expressed their "grave concerns" about the situation in Afghanistan.

"The authorities in power must cut their ties with international terrorism, allow humanitarian organisations to operate throughout the country and respect the fundamental rights of Afghan women and men. Evacuation operations should continue unhindered," the French presidency said.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday had asked the global community to decide "thoughtfully" in recognising the new set-up in Kabul in view of questions about its legitimacy as the change of power was not "inclusive and happened without negotiation".

In a virtual address at a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation on Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover there, Modi had said the developments in the war-torn country will have the "greatest impact" on neighbouring countries like India and underscored the need to ensure that Afghan soil was not used to spread terrorism in any country.

Check out DH's latest videos: