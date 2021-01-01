India lodges protest with Pakistan over vandalisation of temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

India has asked Pakistan to investigate the recent demolition of a temple at a village in the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the neighbouring country.

New Delhi conveyed to Islamabad its “serious concern” over repeated instances of atrocities against minority Hindus in Pakistan. A source said India had also asked Pakistan to share with its investigation report into the recent incident of demolition of a temple at Terri in Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the neighbouring country.

As the video of the demolition of the temple by a mob led by a local cleric and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman faction) was circulated online, the Pakistan government drew flak not only from human rights activists within the country but also from India.

India conveyed to the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi that it would expect the authorities in the neighbouring country to conduct an investigation into the incident and ensure strict action against people responsible for vandalisation and demolition of the temple.

The local police have already arrested 30 people in connection with the incident, mostly radical Islamists, according to reports in the media. The complaint registered with the local police named nearly 350 people. The Supreme Court of Pakistan also took note of the incident and asked the local authorities to appear before it on January 5.

New Delhi, according to the sources, conveyed to Islamabad that it expected Pakistan, in the discharge of its responsibilities, to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.