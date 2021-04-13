India logs 1.61 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 879 deaths

This is the seventh straight day of over one lakh daily infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

India on Tuesday logged 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than its record high of nearly 1.7 lakh new infections on Monday, taking the total tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Daily deaths due to the coronavirus stood at 879.

 India has now reported over one lakh daily infections for the seventh straight day.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate fell below 90 per cent and was at 89.51%, according to the MoFHW data.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 12.64 lakh, while the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 daily new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase for the 34th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,64,698 while the recovery rate further dropped to 89.51 per cent.

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

