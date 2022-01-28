India logs 2.51 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 627 deaths

India on Friday reported 2,51,209 new Covid-19 infections and 627 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases now stand at 21,05,611, while the toll is at 4,92,327.

The daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent.

Amid a falling Covid-19 count, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said there are early indications of the third Covid wave plateauing in certain geographies and maintained that more than 90 per cent of active cases are in home isolation indicating mild or moderate disease.

The ministry also observed that 75 per cent of the samples sequenced in January were of the Omicron variant that drove away the more virulent Delta from all states barring Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal, but cautioned the unvaccinated or people with comorbidities to watch out as majority of Covid-19 deaths and serious diseases during the third wave occurred in such populations.

More to follow...

