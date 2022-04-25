India logs 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

The number of active cases increased by 649, as 1,862 people recovered from the disease on Monday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 09:21 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample for an RT-PCR test. Credit: DH Photo

India on Monday reported 2,541 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 30 more deaths from the disease. Following the latest update of the numbers, the number of active cases was 16,522.

The number of Covid-19 cases has markedly increased over the past week, when India was recording around 1,000 to 1,500 cases a day. On Sunday, 2,593 cases were recorded across the country, along with 44 deaths. 

However, the number of active cases increased by 649, as 1,862 people recovered from the disease on Monday, according to the health ministry data.

