India logs 37,566 new Covid-19 cases, 907 more fatalities

India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent.