India logs 37,566 new Covid-19 cases, 907 more fatalities

India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.
With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's growing problem of eating disorders
Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up
DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package
A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple
Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto
Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century