India on Monday reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases and 416 new deaths, with the caseload rising to 3,14,11,262.

With 35,968 people recovering from the deadly infection, the recovery rate fell to 97.36 per cent.

The country's active caseload of 4,11,189 currently forms 1.3 per cent of the total caseload.

More to follow...