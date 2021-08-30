India logs 42,909 new Covid cases, 380 fatalities

India logs 42,909 new Covid cases, 380 fatalities: Kerala continues to drive surge

34,763 persons recuperated from the disease over the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 09:52 ist
Passengers wait in queues to give swab samples for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway Station in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 42,909 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from Union Health Ministry showed.

Of these, Kerala accounted for 29,836 cases and 75 deaths.

34,763 persons recuperated from the disease over the past 24 hours. Active cases stand at 3,76,324.

India's case fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 1.34% with a total of 4,38,210 deaths due to the disease.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

 