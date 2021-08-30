India logs 42,909 new Covid cases, 380 fatalities: Kerala continues to drive surge

India reported 42,909 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from Union Health Ministry showed.

Of these, Kerala accounted for 29,836 cases and 75 deaths.

34,763 persons recuperated from the disease over the past 24 hours. Active cases stand at 3,76,324.

India's case fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 1.34% with a total of 4,38,210 deaths due to the disease.

