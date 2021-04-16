India logs biggest spike of 2.17L new Covid-19 cases

India logs biggest surge of 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases; 1,185 deaths

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 10:08 ist
A patient wearing an oxygen mask sits on a bed as he is being shifted to a hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters photo.

India reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus cases, the biggest surge to date, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Also, 1,185 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the second day with over 2 lakh new Covid-19 infections.

With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 1,42,91,917. 

So far, India has tested 26,34,76,625 samples for coronavirus, according to ICMR.

India's active Covid-19 cases crossed 15 lakh for the first time.

More to follow...

