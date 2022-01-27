India may not approve Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for all age groups: Report

The government may decide against administering booster shots or “precaution” doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to all age groups as experts are unsure of its merits.

Only healthcare workers and people aged above 60 years, having comorbidities, are likely to be given the additional jabs, according to a report by the Times Of India.

“Rethinking has to be done for boosters. The policy… has to be thought through. Boosters have not helped the cases in any country that has administered the third dose. Besides, we will not blindly follow what other countries have done. We have to look at our local epidemiology and science, and our decisions have to be based on that assessment,” a government official was quoted in the publication.

Data of booster doses from countries where it has been given and local data about the virus is also being studies, following a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for Covid-19 and the World Health Organization (WHO), the report stated.

While experts are reviewing the infection date — patterns, behaviours and variants — the WHO is also likely to issue an advisory on booster doses soon, the report stated.

“The need of the hour is to develop a vaccine that can prevent not only severe disease from the infection but also spreading of infection. So that we can avoid community transmission,” the official said.

With several studies now claiming that the Omicron reduces the risk of reinfection against Delta variant, the focus may soon switch to an Omicron-based fight. WHO experts have already warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid vaccines is not a viable strategy against emerging variants.



