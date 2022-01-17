India may soon have its first Omicron-targeting vaccine

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has developed the mRNA vaccine for Omicron in-lab and will test its efficacy for human use soon

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

India could soon have its first Covid-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant as Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has begun developing the jab, based on its mRNA platform, which is nearing completion of Phase 3 trials.

The firm has submitted Phase 2 trial data of its two-dose mRNA vaccine, covering over 3,000 test subjects, and is soon going to submit Phase 3 trial data, the Times of India reported, citing sources within the company. The sources said the company has begun manufacturing the vaccine "at risk" and can roll out sufficient quantities once it gets the regulatory nod.

The company has developed the mRNA vaccine for Omicron in-lab and will test its efficacy for human use soon, the report said.

"The drug regulator will study and take a decision on whether an approval can be given to Gennova," Dr N K Arora, chairman of India's Covid vaccination advisory group told the publication.

Dr V K Paul, head of the national Covid-19 task force, said that the development of the mRNA platform was a significant feat, and the thermo-stable vaccine and the platform could be useful for Covid and even beyond. He also said that the Omicron vaccine under development is "exciting" and the platform would come to play as and when new variants emerged.

