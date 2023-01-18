India to support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan

India pledges 'strong support' for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan

Indian finance ministry official Rajat Kumar Mishra confirmed New Delhi's support for the plan in a letter to the IMF

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2023, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 19:28 ist
Sri Lanka is seeking a $2.9 billion loan from the IMF. Credit: AFP File Photo

India has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan as the island nation seeks a $2.9 billion loan from the global agency, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We hereby confirm our strong support for Sri Lanka's prospective (loan) program and commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing/debt relief consistent with restoring Sri Lanka's public debt sustainability ..." Indian finance ministry official Rajat Kumar Mishra wrote to the IMF chief in a letter dated Jan. 16.

