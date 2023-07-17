India Political Updates: Second joint meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru from today

Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Track all the latest political news updates from around the world, only with DH!
> There is a proposal to set up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections, the sources said.
> Besides, the sources said, the plan is also to set up a subcommittee for chalking out the joint programme of parties that includes rallies, conventions and agitations.
> A plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis is also on the table. Theoppositionleaders may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission, the sources said.
> Theoppositionleaders also plan to suggest a name for the alliance.
On the eve of the meeting hosted by it, the Congress stated that it will oppose the ordinance on Delhi administrative services in Parliament, a key condition put by the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the talks.
Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
According to sources, the leaders are likely to hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration and move forward on their proposal of putting up common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats. (PTI)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday criticised the ruling YSR Congress Party on Sunday over the murder of a teacher allegedly due to political rivalry.
Maharashtra monsoon session: NCP (Sharad Pawar) camp seeks sitting arrangement in Opposition benches
Chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) Jitendra Awhad has written to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker seeking separate sitting arrangement for members of the Ajit Pawar camp and the rest of MLAs of the party for the legislature session beginning Monday.
