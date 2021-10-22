India Rains Live: Uttarakhand toll rises to 65; orange alert for eight districts in Kerala

The death toll due to heavy rainfall and floods in Uttarakhand rose to 65, with losses amounting to Rs 7,000 crore. Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert for 8 districts in Kerala including Kottayam and Idukki which were impacted by a series of landslides. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Uttarakhand: Disaster relief camps set up in Rudrapur, Udhamsinghnagar
NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations in a landslide-affected area following heavy rains in Dungree village of Chamoli district
Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm lashes several parts of Kerala; Orange Alert for 8 districts
Weather alerts in Kerala continued to fluctuate on Thursday, with the IMD sounding Orange alert in eight of the 14 districts by evening.
Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand; relief, rescue ops continue
Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday as relief and rescue operations continued in the worst-hit Kumaon region amid efforts to restore connectivity and evacuate people from vulnerable areas.
Uttarakhand rains: Five tourists killed, toll rises to 65; state pegs its losses at Rs 7,000 crore
Five tourists have died in Kapkot in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon, officials said Thursday as the death toll in the state battered by the recent rains rose to 65.
