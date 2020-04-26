India reaches 27,000 coronavirus cases, but only 2.17% patients in ICU

Centre on Sunday asked states with a high load of COVID-19 cases to focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures even as India reported the highest single-day rise in infections of 1,975 to take the confirmed case over 27,000.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients as the state has 8,068 confirmed cases. The infection has claimed 342 lives.

Gujarat has 3,301 confirmed cases. As many as 151 people have lost their lives in Gujarat to the infection.

In a video-conferencing with chief secretaries of states, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also asked them to review the preparedness for the COVID-19 response and stressed on the need to focus on medical infrastructure, including adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

However, Health Minister Harshvardhan exuded confidence over the Centre’s strategies to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said of the total active patients, only 2.17 per cent have been admitted to the ICU, 1.29 per cent have required oxygen support and a mere 0.36 per cent were on ventilators.

“We are winning the battle and eventually we will win this war against COVID-19 as we know our enemy, its numbers and its proper whereabouts and we are prepared to deal with any situation” he said.

The Minister noted that though the number of coronavirus cases were rising in the country, the mortality rate was at 3.1 per cent as against the global level of 7 per cent.

Harshvardhan said the COVID-19 situation is improving in the country as hotspot districts are now becoming non-hotspot districts.

“283 districts have not reported any COVID-19 cases till date, 64 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 7 days, 48 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 14 days, 33 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 21 days and 18 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 28 days,” the minister said.