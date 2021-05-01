India receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V from Russia

The first lot of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from Russia has arrived in Hyderabad.

The first lot of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uMW0AtM2JD — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for the marketing of Sputnik V globally, had said that the vaccines would arrive in India by May 1.

The RDIF Chief Kirill Dmitriev said he hopes that these vaccines will help India during its explosive second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he did not specify the quantity of the shipment.

More to follow...