India receives first batch of Covid vaccine Sputnik V

India receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V from Russia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 17:03 ist
The first lot of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrives in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The first lot of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from Russia has arrived in Hyderabad.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for the marketing of Sputnik V globally, had said that the vaccines would arrive in India by May 1.

The RDIF Chief Kirill Dmitriev said he hopes that these vaccines will help India during its explosive second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he did not specify the quantity of the shipment.

More to follow...

