India records 36,401 new Covid-19 cases, 530 deaths

India on Thursday recorded 36,401 new Covid-19 cases and 530 deaths, according to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

39,157 individuals recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 97.53 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days.

The country's total caseload now adds up to 3,23,22,258.

