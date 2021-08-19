India records 36,401 new Covid-19 cases, 530 deaths

India on Thursday recorded 36,401 new Covid-19 cases and 530 deaths, according to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
39,157 individuals recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 97.53 per cent.
The active caseload currently stands at 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days.
The country's total caseload now adds up to 3,23,22,258.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'
Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani
Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status
From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s
'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'
Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce
DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis
Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why
What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?