India records highest single day rise in coronavirus cases on Monday

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to witness a sharp spike for the third consecutive day with 2,573 fresh infections being reported on Monday even as the Centre claimed that the growth curve of the disease was “relatively flat as of now”. India witnessed the highest single-day increase in number of cases on Monday.

The total confirmed cases in India shot up to 42,836 and 83 patients succumbed to the disease since Sunday taking the death toll to 1,389.

Addressing the daily briefing, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said the spread of infectious diseases was like a geometric progression, and the country''s rate of doubling has increased to 12 days.

On the brighter side, a record number of 1,130 patients recovered from the illness in a single day taking the total number of those recovered to 11,762, a recovery rate of 27.45 per cent.

Since Saturday, COVID-19 cases have increased in excess of 2400 every day. On Saturday the total confirmed cases rose by 2,411 taking the total to 37,776. On Sunday the cases spiked by 2,487 taking the total to 40,263. At 2,573, Monday registered the highest ever increase in COVID-19 cases taking the total confirmed cases to 42,836.

Asked about reports stating India reaching the peak of the outbreak by May end or early June, Agarwal said the growth curve was relatively flat at present.

“The curve is relatively flat as of now, if we work collectively, peaks may not come, but if we fail then, we may see spikes in cases”, he said.

He also said there were no issues related to testing of cases so far and 57,474 tests were done in the past 24 hours. As on Monday, India tested more than 11 lakh samples in its efforts to check the spread of the disease.

Agarwal said as the lockdown was being eased in a staggered manner, it was imperative to continue rigorous containment measures, effective clinical management, infection prevention and control.

“Doubling time of COVID-19 cases has improved from 3.4, before lockdown, to 12 days today, lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results, our challenge now is how to further improve these results, to further increase doubling time,” he said.