India sees record spike in COVID-19 cases within 24 hrs

India registers biggest single-day spike of 7,466 COVID-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • May 29 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 12:48 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,98, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 